Thursday, April 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has apologized to the Eastleigh business community whose businesses were destroyed during Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party anti-government protests.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto expressed optimism that bipartisan talks in Parliament would bear fruits and end extreme antagonism between him and Raila.

“I’m sorry. I heard my friend (Raila Odinga) came to your place and held protests alongside people who stole from you and destroyed property. I want to assure you that God has helped us and we have ended all that. We have agreed to have talks in Parliament and agree to move on. Let us stop violence, fights, and move on as Kenyans,” Ruto said.

“I agree with you that in an environment of violence and chaos businesses get affected, development gets undermined and progress is put in jeopardy. We must all work together towards a peaceful nation working together in the right direction in unity of purpose as a nation,” he added.

This comes even as Raila has announced the return of town hall meetings and public rallies which might culminate into another round of weekly demonstrations ahead of bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.