Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti left President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, more confused after she declared her stance on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s anti-government protests.

Speaking during Ruto and Gachagua’s visit to Machakos County, Wavinya castigated a section of political leaders from the region for taking hard political stances at the expense of wananchi.

Responding to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s call for a clamp down on protesters, Wavinya noted that some utterances were unfortunate.

“As leaders, we should be considerate before taking some hardline stances.”

“Even if we have political differences in our region that should not play out in the national arena,” she warned.

She advised residents not to listen to what the leaders had spoken about concerning demonstrations, saying protest is a right that Kenyans have under the Constitution.

“Do not get excited and be swayed by any politician seeking to divide you on political affiliations.”

“Politicians only pretend to be enemies but in reality, they are bosom friends behind the scenes so do not be duped,” she advised.

The former Kathiani Member of Parliament further revealed that there were secret consultations between the government and the opposition.

“Your Excellency the President, with your Deputy you sat down with Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua and called for a truce,” she remarked.

However, she refused to join demonstrations, saying she was focused on development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST