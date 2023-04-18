Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza sycophants may have perfected the art of lying.

This is after they allegedly misled Kenyans to believe that Ruto has reduced the prices of unga from Sh230 to a mere Sh159 beginning yesterday.

Led by CAS Dennis Itumbi and Senator Samson Cherargei, the Kenya Kwanza brigade hailed Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for achieving such a milestone that had proved difficult for Uhuru and his handshake brother, Raila Odinga.

However, millers have denied reducing prices for unga even as images of some brands selling their products slightly below Sh160 emerge on social media.

Scrutiny of the images of reduced unga prices Itumbi and Cherargei were posting indicates that the photos were taken in 2016.

According to one of the millers, Unga prices for most maize meal brands are still retailing between Sh190-Sh230.

“We are yet to reduce prices because the Government is yet to make payment for the Sh100 unga subsidy programme for 2022,” the miller said.

Last week, President William Ruto announced that the Government has put in interventions to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of food.

He said the price of unga is expected to drop to Sh150 per 2kg packet this week.

But millers are hesitant as the government still owes them about Sh3 billion for the subsidised unga for 2022.

