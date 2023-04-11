Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Danstan Omari, has attacked President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, saying they are clueless on how to run a government.

Omari, who spoke on Tuesday, said Ruto and Gachagua don’t know how to handle the issues bedeviling te country.

Omari questioned how a government claims they cannot afford salaries yet at the same time they are spending.

“‘The same government is seen creating extra positions for their spouses and allies, purchasing vehicles and every Sunday millions are used in churches?” he posed.

On Sunday, Gachagua revealed that the government is broke and has channeled its revenue to pay debts that are already due.

At the same time, the Chairperson of President Ruto’s Economic Council David Ndii alleged that the government is extremely wasteful in terms of spending.

Omari wondered why Ruto and Gachagua are spending billions on buying cars, yet they claim the government is broke and it is unable to pay salaries.

“Their statements mean they are clueless on how to run the country,” Omari said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST