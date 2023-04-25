Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has put Kenya in trouble with Russia after he accused the country of financing the current war in Sudan.

Speaking at a press availability in the US with his host Antony Blinken, Mutua indicated that external interference from Russia and some Middle East countries has made it difficult to reach a lasting peace in Sudan.

Mutua said Russia is providing weapons to one of the warring factions and that is why the conflict is deteriorating.

“It is quite tragic that we have more bullets coming into Sudan or being used in Sudan than food. And it’s a tragedy because we see from where we sit a lot of international interference, a lot of other players trying to use Sudan as a playing field for whatever reason, for the gold in Sudan, for territorial strength and control of the region,” Mutua said.

Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in the fighting between the Sudanese armed forces led by General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

