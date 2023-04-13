Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Al-Nassr have confirmed that manager Rudi Garcia has left the club ‘by mutual agreement’ amid reports that he had a deteriorating relationship with his players and that Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘not satisfied’ with his tactics.

The Saudi Pro League club confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday April 13, and the Frenchman has left the club with immediate effect following an eight-month stint at the club.

It was reported that Garcia had a ‘blazing dressing room with his players’ following a goalless draw with Al-Feiha on Sunday, and that £175m-a-year star Ronaldo was ‘not satisfied’ with the coach’s tactics.

The Saudi club have also confirmed that their Under 19 coach Dinko Jelicic will take over as their new head coach.

A statement on social media read: ‘Al-Nassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement.

‘The board and everyone at Al-Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months.’

Garcia’s exit comes in the wake of Ronaldo’s furious rant that saw him storm off the pitch on Sunday and told opposition players that they ‘don’t want to play’

Criticising Al-Nassr players after that performance, Garcia said: ‘I don’t feel satisfied with [their] performance.

‘I asked them to play at the same level as the last game [a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah], but this didn’t happen.’

Spanish outlet Marca claimed that Ronaldo felt as though Garcia could get more out of his teammates.

Garcia took over as manager in the summer as a replacement for Argentine Miguel Angel Russo.