Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 13, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia ‘is reportedly at risk of being sacked after the club’s owners decided that he would leave his position at the Saudi Arabian side.

The Frenchman is expected to leave his role with immediate effect after his departure was fuelled by a deteriorating relationship and dressing room row with his squad including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr moved to within three points of the Saudi Pro League leaders after their recent 5-0 away win, but failed to build on that performance in a 0-0 draw with Al Feia on Sunday.

Garcia was dissatisfied with the performance of his players and supposedly berated the club’s stars in the dressing room at full-time. He will now leave his role in the Middle East according to Spanish outlet Marca.

His looming exit comes in the wake of Ronaldo’s fuming rant that saw him sparked at opposition players that they ‘don’t want to play’. The aggravated 38-year-old then marched straight down the tunnel at full-time.

Criticising Al-Nassr players after that performance, Garcia said: ‘I don’t feel satisfied with [their] performance.

‘I asked them to play at the same level as the last game [a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah], but this didn’t happen.’

Further reports suggest that Portuguese international Ronaldo is unhappy with the tactics being employed by Garcia who he feels should be getting more out of his Al-Nassr team-mates.

The 59-year-old took over as manager in the summer as a replacement for Argentine Miguel Angel Russo.