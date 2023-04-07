Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 7, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has criticised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio One Kenya Alliance for leaving MCAs out of the named Azimio Bipartisan committee list.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Alai who is also a renowned Kenyan blogger, stated that Azimio should have included MCAs in the list since they took part in the Azimio mass protests.

“It’s a team that might not work well for us. MCAs drove the resistance against impunity. MPs sold us off and were even bought in the National Assembly and Senate,” Alai stated.

The Azimio leadership on Thursday picked three senators and four MPs for the bi-partisan committee. They include; Senators Ledama Olekina (Narok), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), and MPs David Kosing (Pokot South), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi).

The Kenya Kwanza camp is yet to unveil its list of members. The Coalition is, however, expected to have a Parliamentary Group meeting next week.

