Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Forbes has released its annual Billionaires List for the year 2023 with Rihanna, Jay Z, and Kim Kardashian among the stars on the list.

Umbrella hitmaker Rihanna made it onto the list of the world’s billionaires for the second year in a row owing to the success of her Savage X Fenty underwear range and Fenty cosmetics collection.

In the Forbes list published on Tuesday, Rihanna placed at number 2002 with $1.4billion – down from $1.7billion last year. Titanic director Steven Spielberg, 76, meanwhile, placed at 694 with $4billion after the release of the Avatar sequel last year.

Kim, 42, is 2,259th on the list but her wealth is down from $1.9billion last year to $1.2billion. She has made huge success with her Skims shapewear clothing line, with the company worth an estimated $3.2billion.

Kim’s ex-husband Kanye failed to make the list after Adidas cut ties with him over the anti-Semitic comments he made on social media.

In 2022, the rapper was ranked number 1,513 on Forbes’ rich list and had a multi-year deal with the sports company for his brand Yeezy. But the father-of-four’s wealth plummeted below $1billion after the termination with the brand, which came after several other lucrative deals were dropped.

Other stars on the list are Jay-Z and Oprah Winfrey.

Jay-Z’s wealth has gone up to $2.5billion from $ 1.4 billion and is placed at 1217 on the list. Oprah made the list at 1,217, but her wealth is down from $2.6billion last year to $2.5billion.

Overall, there are 2,640 billionaires in Forbes’ 2023 ranking from 77 countries.

Elon Musk, 51, is now the second richest billionaire in the world, falling to Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH which owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Tiffany & Co.

The two had been trading places on the outlet’s daily Real-Time Billionaires list over the past few months but Arnault was able to supersede Musk in the annual list after his net worth grew more than $50billion to $211billion.

Musk’s net worth fell to just $180billion — $39billion less than it was last year, according to Forbes’ calculations.