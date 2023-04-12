Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12,2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged opposition leader, Raila Odinga, not to attempt to hold protest rallies in Eastleigh or Nairobi‘s Central Business District (CBD).

Speaking on Tuesday when he attended an Iftar Dinner at Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC), Gachagua assured Kenyans that protesters wouldn’t gain access to Nairobi’s CBD or Eastleigh.

“Ningetaka kutoa hakikisho kwa niaba ya Rais, kama watarudi vile wanatisha, hakuna hata kamoja katakanyaga Eastleigh ama town,” the second in command said.

Gachagua stated that Eastleigh remains an important hub for most businesses and is a serious player in the country’s economy.

He said it rests upon the government to protect businesses in the area and create a conducive environment for them to thrive.

The second in command further claimed the opposition protests first took them by surprise as they did not expect the protesters to loot and destroy property.

“Nikimalizia niombe msamaha kwa watu wa Eastleigh kwa sababu siku ya kwanza maandamano ilipotangazwa hatukuwa tumejuwa ni ya kuharibu mali ya watu. Tulikuwa tunafikiri na mambo ya kupiga kelele ya siasa alafu wanarudi nyumbani. First day wakaingia Eastleigh wakaaribu mali ya hawa wafanyibiashara.” Gachagua said.

