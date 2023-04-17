Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – Renowned Pangani police Station Crime buster, Ahmed Rashid, has been charged with the murder of two boys in 2017.

The two teenagers – Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dhair Kheri – met their death on March 31, 2017, at Amal Plaza in Eastleigh estate, Nairobi.

He denied two counts of murder before Justice Diana Mochache on Monday.

The prosecution asked the court to remand him at the Industrial Area Police Station pending a bail hearing.

However, his lawyer Danstan Omari has asked the court to grant him an Sh100,000 cash bail, arguing that he had been out on police bond and he didn’t abscond.

The DPP, through state counsel Gichuhi Gikui, said they have an application to make before the application for bail by Rashid is done.

They asked for time until 4 pm today to file it.

But Justice Mochache declined to allow time for the DPP to file their application. She has said if they were opposing bail then the affidavit objecting to bail should have been in the file by now.

She also declined to allow the application by the prosecution to cancel Rashid’s bond, saying she does not see it necessary to do so.

The Judge released him on a Sh 200,000 cash bail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST