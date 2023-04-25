Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is considering charging controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie with terrorism and religious radicalization.

The pastor, who is in police custody, is being investigated for influencing his Good News International Church members to starve to death with a false promise to meet Jesus.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have camped at his expansive land in Shakahola village, where they have so far exhumed 89 bodies presumed to be of his followers.

Weighing on the matter, renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta laughed off DPP’s proposed charges against the preacher.

The lawyer said charging Mackenzie with terrorism and radicalization is useless since the DPP wants the pastor to be denied bail only.

“DPP needs to go back to the chalkboard. The charges herein are only for the intention that the Pastor does not get Bail. Hapa nikama anachota maji akitumia kichungi. I will not advise him on what to prefer,” Ombeta wrote on his social media page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST