Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – Now that Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Millicent Omanga is trending after a leaked hotel video, we remind you about her second husband, Karis.

Omanga married Karis last year in a traditional wedding ceremony popularly known as Ruracio among the Kikuyu community.

Karis was reportedly married to another woman, whom he dumped for Omanga.

He comes from a wealthy family that runs a chain of businesses in Eldoret.

Photos of their ruracio were leaked by Edgar Obare.

Interestingly, Omanga is married to another man identified as Francis Nyamiobo, a medical doctor with years of experience in research on HIV and AIDS.

She is blessed with two children with her first husband Nyamiobo.

See her first husband Mr. Nyamiobo in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.