Saturday April 1, 2023 – Comedienne Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, and her husband Ikechukwu Asuoha are about to have their “dream wedding” 10 years after they got married.

Anita has said in the past that her wedding was not all she wanted it to be because they were low on funds at the time and she hopes to have her dream wedding.

Now, to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple are renewing their vows by throwing their dream wedding party on June 10.

The couple, whose union produced two kids, posed for a photoshoot ahead of their vow renewal.

Anita shared the photos with the caption: “#ANIIKE2023 We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our Dream wedding – the one that we have always wanted and wished for! It’s going to be a celebration of our love and commitment to each other. With a renewed sense of purpose and a deep understanding of what truly matters, our love and the journey we’re on together.”