Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Nick Cannon was quite busy over the Easter holiday.

The actor wore Easter bunny costumes to visit all his kids and their mothers and he posed for photos with them all.

His kids’ mothers shared the photos via their respective pages and so did Nick.

“Who knew a bunny’s job was tough?” Nick captioned one of the photos.

Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter to react, with many saying other men do not have an excuse not to be in their kids’ lives if Nick can be there for all 12 kids during the holidays.

See below.