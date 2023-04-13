Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Johnny Drille and actress Tomi Ojo have left many heartbroken after they went online to display their love.

Tomi, popular for her role as Rahila in ‘Far From Home’, shared photos of her and Johnny Drille, alongside a loved-up video.

Johnny Drille also left a comment under her post.

Then, a tweet shared by Tomi in 2019, predicting that Johnny Drille will be the father of her children resurfaced.

Johnny Drille reshared the tweet with the caption, “Full circle” and love emoji.

Twitter users were heartbroken at the news that Johnny is off the market and they have taken to Twitter to react.

See below.