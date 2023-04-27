Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede has been stabbed to death in a California prison.

It was discovered that the 22-yea-old rapper was absent from a headcount check on Tuesday, April 25, around 9:55 p.m. The “Back to the Bag” rapper was found unresponsive in another area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad. Prison personnel attempted to administer emergency aid, but were unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead around 10:00 p.m.

The incident forced the prison officials to restrict prisoner movement while they conduct their investigation with assistance from the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office and the Monterey County Coroner, the latter of whom will determine MoneySign’s cause of death.

Nicholas Rosenberg, MoneySign’s attorney, told the Los Angeles Times the rapper was stabbed in the neck in the shower and that those who knew him were shocked.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September. He was imprisoned at the facility after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.