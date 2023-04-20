Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – Rapper GloRilla and her producer Macaroni Toni have been sued by an artist who claimed that they sampled his nearly 30-year-old track to create her gold-selling single “Tomorrow”.

Ivory Paynes of the NOLA-based rap group Dog House Posse is claiming Glo and Toni sampled his 1994 song “Street of the Westbank” to craft “Tomorrow”, claiming it takes key elements from his song, like the piano, cello and drum tracks. According to Paynes, they never got his permission.

Glo’s record home Collective Music Group and her publishing companies Warner Chappell Music and Sony/ATV Music are also named in the suit.

TMZ reported that her remix “Tomorrow 2” which features Cardi B is also listed, as that track also utilizes the same instrumental. Cardi is not listed as a defendant in the case.