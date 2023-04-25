Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – American rapper, Desiigner, best known for his hit single “Panda,” has been charged with exposing himself and masturbating on an airplane heading from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft against Sidney Royel Selby III Monday. Selby is better known by the name Desiigner.

According to the attorney’s office, Selby was flying first class on Delta flight on April 17 when he exposed himself multiple times. He allegedly masturbated in his seat as well after he was aroused by the flight attendant.

Selby was informed he was violating federal law and moved to the back of the plane, where two travel companions were tasked with monitoring him.

After the flight landed, an FBI agent interviewed him at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after the flight landed.

Shortly after, Desiigner announced he has checked himself into the hospital after allegedly acting inappropriately on a plane.

“For the past few months, I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While oversears for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital.

“I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home,” he said.

He added: “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, am am admitting my self [sic] in a facility to help me.”