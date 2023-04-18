Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – It appears Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has some deep hatred for Luhyas. Ever since President William Ruto appointed former Police Spokesperson Bruno Shiosho to head the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), Ledama has never been the same again.

Ledama has been all over, trying to discredit Ruto’s appointment of Shioso to the point that he says the Luhya strongman is not up to the task

He allegedly blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for misadvising President William Ruto to make such appointments.

In a statement via Twitter yesterday, Ledama, who is also Raila Odinga’s right-hand man, claimed that CS Kindiki misguided Ruto over the appointment of Bruno Shiosho to head the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS).

The ODM Senator stated that KCGS has managed to stop foreigners from exploiting Kenyan marine resources, adding that with the new changes the marine resources are at risk.

“Were it not for the Kenyan Coast Guard the over-exploitation of marine resources by foreign trawlers would not have been stopped. With the new changes of bringing inexperienced police officers to command another service – the coast guard – our marine resources are at risk! Kindiki Kithure you are misadvising William Ruto,” Ledama stated.

On Friday 12, President Ruto appointed Shiosho as the Director General of KCGS for four years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.