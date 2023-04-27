Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – President William Ruto is under pressure to return the defunct subsidy program by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement after bipartisan talks collapsed, Raila Odinga’s Azimio, through Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, argued that reducing unga prices was not enough to prompt Azimio La Umoja to call off demonstrations.

“When we say the cost of living should go down, we do not mean that you reduce the price of maize flour.”

“We are still going to demonstrate even if the price of unga gets reduced,” Kioni declared.

Kioni urged Ruto to reinstate the subsidy program, which was introduced by Uhuru’s administration, as a matter of urgency, saying the suspension necessitated the high cost of living.

“Every government around the world protects its citizens through offering subsidy programs on food commodities.”

“It is not a new concept in Kenya and it should be brought back or else we will continue wearing sufurias on our heads,” Kioni warned.

In further demands, Kioni revealed that the coalition advocated for free education for all students as another irreducible minimum before calling off demonstrations.

“We want to see free education for university and secondary school students as envisioned by the former administration,” the Jubilee SG quipped.

Kioni further remarked that they would continue pressuring the government to lower electricity prices, arguing that it was a key index in lowering the cost of living.

Ruto terminated the food subsidy program on September 13, 2022, arguing that it was a loophole used by a few individuals to siphon public funds.

He equally revealed that while students would get placement to various public universities, not everyone would be guaranteed capitation from the State.

