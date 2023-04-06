Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – The beef between Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto is far from over despite the truce.

This is after Raila maintained that Ruto did not beat him in the last year’s election and dared him to open the IEBC servers to prove otherwise.

Speaking during an interview, Raila, through Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, said Azimio will accept the outcome of the 2023 August general election if servers show President William Ruto won.

According to Madzayo, it will be a sigh of relief for Kenyans when servers will be opened.

“It is so simple, when we say open the servers, what is the big deal about that? If you won, you won, if we have lost, we have lost,” he said.

The senator said that opening servers will require experts from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

Raila has been at the forefront in demanding the opening and audit of the IEBC servers, saying he beat Ruto but Wafula Chebukati decided otherwise.

The opening of the server and the high cost of living were among the demands Raila laid bare for Ruto to address before having any dialogue.

He accepted an appeal from the president to halt countrywide demonstrations and embrace a bi-partisan approach.

However, Raila came up with fresh demands ahead of the bi-partisan approach.

