Friday, April 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga finally unveiled his team of men and women to represent the Azimio faction in the scheduled bipartisan parliamentary engagement.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina and his Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna are among a team of seven legislators who were picked by Raila to face off with President William Ruto’s team.

Others include Kanu party secretary of political affairs, Fredrick Okango, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi MP), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North MP), David Pkosing (Pokot South MP) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP).

Raila’s team of seven was picked during the Azimio la Umoja parliamentary group meeting in Machakos County.

The ODM boss chaired the meeting which was also attended by the coalition’s top leadership, including Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Azimio picked the team of seven following the faction’s agreement to call off demonstrations and engage with the government’s side on four issues they had raised.

President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is yet to release its list of parliamentarians to engage with Azimio.

In the meeting, the Raila-led faction reiterated the need to have the team expanded outside parliament as they maintained that they were not interested in sharing the government.

Ruto has insisted that the issues would only be addressed in Parliament as they had the mandate to amend laws.

