Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is reportedly in tears ahead of his demonstration scheduled for May 2.

This is after former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando dumped him and declared support for President William Ruto and his government.

Taking to his Twitter, Kabando accused Raila Odinga of planning to sabotage the economy for the sake of a handshake.

“Revisiting this thread of 5th July 2021, to clear my throat to voice clearly. Also, the Twitter poster of Friday 10th December 2021 when I declared ‘I am safer with Baba’,” Kabando said.

“For the love of my country, I take a stand against Raila/Uhuru plot to sabotage Kenya’s nascent democracy,” he added

While terming the decision as difficult, Kabando said he will not support any plans that seek the return of the Handshake.

He assured President William Ruto that he will support him against any plans that will seek a Handshake deal even as he told Raila that he had done his best for him.

“It’s a difficult necessary decision. I can’t, won’t, join any party choir. But I owe myself the comfort of my conscience & instinct,” he noted.

“So, Mr President, you’ve support against a vicious conspiracy to return a handshake #StateCapture. Comrade RAO, best wishes, we wept for you.”

Kabando has been an ardent supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ahead of the 2022 August 9, elections, he declared support for Raila and Martha Karua Presidential bid.

He went on to vie for the Nyeri Senatorial seat on a Narc Kenya ticket but lost to the UDA candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST