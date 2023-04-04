Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is skeptical about the US after he accused its Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman of undermining democracy in the country.

This is after she claimed that the 2022 elections were free, fair, and transparent and that President William Ruto won fairly.

Raila stated that while in a private meeting with the ambassador, Meg asked him to accept the election results and stop the mass action.

However, Raila told her off, saying she did not know what she was talking about.

“She was saying that Kenya had the most transparent election in the history of Kenya last year in August.”

“I told her that she did not know what she was talking about. She was in the country a few days before those elections took place,” Raila stated.

In reference to Cherera four, he added that if four out of six members of an electoral commission in the US had rejected election results, the international community would not have deemed that as transparent and fair.

“The election commission consisted of seven members, the chairman and another member saying yes and four members saying no.

“I asked her that if that happened in America, that four members of the electoral institution rejected the results and two accepted them, would it be considered a free and fair election?” the Azimio leader questioned.

Raila added that Kenyans had a right to question what had happened during the electoral process to ensure that the error was not repeated in the next elections.

