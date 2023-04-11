Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders led by National Assembly Minority Leader, Opiyo Wandayi, has castigated the government over the current economic crisis urging them to offer solutions or resign.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Wandayi questioned why the economic situation has continued to deteriorate despite the removal of subsidies and increases in taxes.

“Where is the money saved from subsidies and those raised from taxes going? How can we save and raise taxes, only to get poorer?” Wandayi posed.

Wandayi raised the alarm that the situation could worsen in the coming days as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has failed in meeting their revenue collection targets which are relied upon to finance several sectors.

In the financial year ending in June this year, the taxman had a revenue target of Sh2.1 trillion but according to the opposition, they have managed to collect Sh1.2 trillion, facing a deficit of Sh900 billion.

“If you say you have met your revenue targets, then where is the money? Why haven’t you paid salaries to the workers?” Wandayi questioned.

The lawmaker dismissed the declaration by the revenue collection body that they have met their targets and they anticipate a surplus in revenue collection by June, this year.

“And if it’s true that KRA has collected the money and remitted, then the Treasury must tell us where the money is? Why is it that just a few months after the regime of Kenya Kwanza, things are going south,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST