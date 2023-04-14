Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance has kicked out nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege as deputy minority whip in the National Assembly over disloyalty.

The leader of the Minority Party Opiyo Wandayi, however, did not indicate her replacement in the communication with National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula

However, Jubilee Party MPs protested the removal of Chege, terming it malicious and unfortunate.

On her part, Chege said the due process was not followed, and reiterated that she had not been contacted on the same.

She requested the Speaker to give time for deliberations between the Jubilee party and the coalition.

She noted that the Jubilee party was looking to become an independent party, free of Azimio.

This comes after a section of Jubilee MPS allied to the ruling Kenya Kwanza accused the ODM party of bullying other parties affiliated to Azimio One Kenya.

The Jubilee party has 28 members in the National Assembly, making it the third largest party in the house.

Sabina is among Azimio MPs who have been going to bed with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Say Yes

Say No

Say Thanks

ReplyForward