Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has finally made good his threats of reporting Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after he wrote to The Hague-based court on Wednesday.

In a letter written by Raila Odinga’s personal lawyer, Paul Mwangi, Raila Odinga and Azimio One Kenya Alliance accused Koome of ordering attacks on supporters who were demonstrating peacefully.

“This communication states that during the protests, the Inspector General of the National Police Service Japheth Koome ordered attacks on the supporters of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party that resulted in deaths and injuries and ordered indiscriminate arrests all which were part of a widespread and systematic attack on persons known or suspected to be members, supporters or sympathisers of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party who are identified by their political affiliation contrary to Article 7 (1) (h) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (“the Rome Statute”), to wit, Crime against humanity of persecution.”

Azimio added that the police IG threatened its members with death and physical injury should they attempt to exercise the said rights.

Azimio also claims that there were deliberate attempts by the police to assassinate its leader Raila Odinga on April 3, 2023, at around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency.

“On 3rd April 2023 at 1630 hours, at around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi City, a contingent of police officers approached the motor vehicle in which the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga was being ferried in and fired approximately ten round of live ammunition with a clear intention to kill him.

“A report of the attack was made the next day and a complaint was lodged the same day but no action was taken. Prior to this assassination attempt, the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya had publicly stated that it was necessary that Raila Odinga be “dealt with” and “removed” permanently,” Azimio said.

Azimio also blamed Koome for the invasion of the Kenyatta family farm and the attack on the Odinga family gas plant.

