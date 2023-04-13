Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent, Saitabao Kanchory has dropped a bombshell on how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the last year’s presidential election.

In his 139-page book, “Why Baba is not the Fifth”, Kanchory narrates how the former Prime Minister won the election but his victory was snatched by President William Ruto.

Kanchory says Raila Odinga lost the election due to a lack of proper strategy and organization.

“Elections in Kenya are won nor lost; they’re taken. Baba gave it away. He won, yes, but he gave it away. Presidential elections are there for those who are prepared to take it. There has never been an election in Kenya in the last nearly 20 years that has been won, all of them have been taken,” said Kanchory.

According to Kanchory, the Azimio camp assumed they were automatic winners of the election since they had support from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He further says the infighting between Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, Azimio Spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, and former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta made Ruto embarrassingly annihilate Baba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.