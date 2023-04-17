Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Shollei, has claimed that Azimio Chief Raila Odinga is eyeing a Prime Minister position through bipartisan talks.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Shollei, who is also Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, said Raila’s demand for a dialogue similar to the 2008 National Accord simply means that he wants to be the prime minister.

She said Raila is only using the cost of living as an excuse to gain support from the masses.

“When you hear them talk about the Kofi Annan issue, what Raila Odinga is asking, he is not asking that he wants the cost of living to come down to help Kenyans, no,” she said.

“He is just using that to whip up support from Kenyans. When he talks about Koffi Annan, he wants to be Prime Minister.”

Shollei said Raila should out rightly come out and say he wants to be Prime Minister.

She said the bipartisan talks will be held within the law and the Constitution.

The Uasin Gishu Woman representative said Raila should ensure what he says in the bipartisan talks are within the law.

She explained that the Koffi Annan format of diplomacy was because the circumstances were different at the time.

“We don’t have the same circumstances at the moment, that the present-day scenario is different as the election results were definite and upheld by the Apex court,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST