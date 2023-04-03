Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 3, 2023 – On Sunday, March 2, Azimio leader Raila Odinga suspended the weekly anti-government protests.

This was after President William Ruto had asked Raila to call off the protests and hold bipartisan talks through Parliament to resolve the issues he raised.

“We stand down our demonstrations.”

“We agree that a balanced parliamentary process co-chaired by both sides and backed by experts from outside should proceed,” said the opposition leader.

Odinga has been pushing for the reconstitution of the IEBC commission, insisting that President Ruto’s administration must prioritize the electoral reforms agenda.

However, in an interview with Spice FM on Monday, April 3, governance expert and political analyst Fred Ogola termed Raila’s bold step as the ‘biggest mistake’ in his push for the reconstitution of the IEBC team.

Ogola warned Raila that the parliamentary route was not bipartisan and that William Ruto will still outshine him during the final outcome.

He said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party chief is a poor boardroom negotiator who only thrives in chaos.

“Let me tell you… Raila thrives a lot where there is chaos but he is a very poor boardroom negotiator. The bipartisan approach will be a win for Ruto,” he said.

Ogola read malice in President Ruto’s move of engaging the opposition leader through parliament.

He said, unlike Raila who respects institutions, President William Ruto on the other hand believes in individuals who serve in those institutions something that will make him an outright winner at the end of the day.

“You know why Ruto said consultations should be in parliament? He knows he rules Parliament and Ruto does not respect institutions. He believes in individuals there,” the analyst added.

Ruto has asked National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot today to expedite the process of handling Raila’s demands.

As such, Ogola asked the former Prime Minister to appoint competent negotiators who will represent him at the table for him to win over President Ruto.

“If you bring competent people to sit there on your behalf, you will get a competent outcome,” he added.