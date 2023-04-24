Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24,202 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga has attacked Catholic bishops who urged him to stop his planned mass action.

Raila on Sunday stated that his coalition will resume mass demonstrations to pressurise President William Ruto’s government to reduce the high cost of living and also address issues of election injustice.

The Catholic bishops in a statement on Sunday urged Raila Odinga to stop demos and instead engage in a bipartisan talk with President William Ruto’s government.

However, in a statement on Monday, Raila Odinga said his push for mass action is unstoppable and they will continue protesting until the government addresses the issue of the high cost of living and electoral issues.

“As a party, we stand ready to partner with the church to pursue this matter in a much louder, more consistent, and unapologetic manner for the sake of suffering Kenyans,” Raila said.

“We, however, do not agree with the church’s characterisation of the public protests that Azimio has been leading as violent, unconstitutional, or uncalled for. As we have stated on recent occasions, our protests have been and will continue to be peaceful unless the state unleashes police and goons on protesters,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST