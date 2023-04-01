Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has announced the suspension of all demos in the country after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government agreed to have a dialogue with the opposition.

According to Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, the demos will be suspended to pave the way for negotiations between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“We announce the suspension of all demos across the country on Monday to pave the way for talks between His Excellency Prime Raila Odinga and Ruto,” Makau announced.

This is good news for Kenyans since they will not be affected by Azimio demonstrations on Monday next week.

Raila has been leading demos that have resulted in the loss of billions of shillings and properties worth millions of shillings destroyed across the country.

