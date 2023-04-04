Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday agreed to have a sit-down to resolve the issues raised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Raila, who had vowed to protest twice a week, announced that he had temporarily called off the anti-government protests.

Raila has been protesting over the high cost of living, the constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team as well as the opening of the 2022 presidential servers to ascertain who won the presidency.

However, new details have emerged on what transpired over the weekend that saw Raila and Ruto lessen their hard stance.

According to sources, Ruto threatened Raila Odinga with the International Criminal Court (ICC), something that saw him cease the weekly protests.

He told one of Raila Odinga’s emissaries that he had invited ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan to look into crimes against humanity cases committed during Azimio mass protests that began on March 20th.

When Raila realized that Ruto was serious about bringing ICC to the country, he softened his stand and agreed to have a dialogue with the president and end the stalemate.

Already, the president had directed National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah and his Senate counterpart, Aaron Cheruiyot, to move with speed and address the demands raised by Raila Odinga.

