Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 3, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has advised President William Ruto to arrest opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a video shared by Nyamu on her official Facebook page, the youthful legislator said Raila would by now be in jail if she were the President.

“Mimi ningekuwa president, mimi na arrest anybody. I recommend the president arrest Raila if he continues to cause unrest. What he is doing makes no sense,” She said.

She said the bi-weekly protests by the former Prime Minister were not making sense and accused Raila of pushing for selfish interests and not the interest of Kenyans.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator claimed that the former Prime Minister knows very well that the demonstrations he leads will not lower the cost of living.

“You cannot tell me Raila does not know he lost the election. He knows he lost the election. You cannot tell me Raila does not know that ‘maandamano’ will not lower the price of food,”

“He knows how that can be done. He knows the avenues to use. Countless ‘maandamano’ will actually increase prices of commodities,” She said.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time an ally of President William Ruto is demanding the arrest of the veteran politician.

On Thursday, March 30, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah asked for the immediate arrest of opposition chief Raila Odinga for leading “destructive” demonstrations.

Ichung’wah said during the previous regimes, Raila has been a messenger of fear, leading to conclusions that he was untouchable.

“I am urging police to arrest Raila Odinga for perennially putting Kenya on the edge with illegal and destructive protests,” he said.

However, the Kenya Kwanza Government appears to be afraid of arresting Raila even when he has broken the law.