Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sent a message of condolence to families and friends who have lost their loved ones following an accident in Migori County.

In a statement, Raila prayed that God will grant the families strength to get through the difficult time.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the tragic accident that occurred this morning at the boda boda stage in Migori town. May God grant you all fortitude to get through this difficult moment. Poleni kwa msiba.” Raila said in a statement.

The Saturday morning accident in Migori reportedly claimed six lives and left several others nursing injuries.

The accident happened after a driver of a truck lost control and rammed into motorbikes and vehicles on Saturday morning.

Several other boda boda riders are still trapped in the wreckage.

Nyanza police boss Manasse Musyoka said police have joined in the rescue mission and taken some of the riders who were injured to hospitals.

