Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has thrown a spanner into the works in the ongoing dialogue between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio leaders by issuing an ultimatum to President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, Raila’s right-hand man and Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, said there will be no dialogue if Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah will be in the panel.

“Ruto, you must create an enabling environment for us to have sober and logical discussions about the issues that are confronting the nation. You must create that enabling environment,” Orengo said.

He questioned how the discussions will take place when leaders like Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are around.

“If you have hyenas and jack-outs and wolves like Gachagua, how can you carry on discussions when you have those kinds of characters?” Orengo asked.

“You cannot have a discussion when the people around you are spewing hatred.”

Orengo spoke during the launch of Bondo Municipality World Bank’s Kenya Urban Support Programme Funding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.