Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the last the August 9, 2022, presidential election because he didn’t listen to his close advisers.

In an interview with KTN News on Thursday, Kanchory who has authored a 139-page book titled Why Baba is not the Fifth stated that most of the time, Raila wants to talk more instead of listening to people around him.

“He has in most cases treated us as his children, he is always fathering us, he wants us to listen to him, more than he listened to us,” he said.

Kanchory stated that Raila, in most cases, tried to do the same things while expecting different results.

“The thing that pains most of us is the fact that we know he would have taken this country forward,” he said.

He, however, said Raila is a great man and in his book, he has described the August 9, 2022, presidential loss as a triple tragedy.

“In my view, Raila is the best President Kenya has ever had, he lost the election in the worst circumstances possible,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.