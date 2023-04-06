Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has led other Azimio La Umoja team members to propose new and massive reforms following Sunday’s truce.

Speaking during the Parliamentary Group meeting on Thursday, Raila said his team wants a proper constitutional review to cure the governance defect in the 2010 Constitution.

“We want to remove the last vestiges of an imperial presidency,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader said that the matters discussed during the PG meeting will be put on the table during a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Raila also wants the government to consider restructuring Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by dissolving structures to the counties, and whether the counties need commissioners working on a permanent basis

Failure to meet their demands, Raila said the team will not hesitate to mobilise Kenyans to return to the streets and protest as enshrined in Article 37 of the Constitution.

Raila Odinga’s constitutional amendment proposals are similar to the defunct Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was termed by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional in 2022.

The BBI had proposed expanding the Executive by creating the Office of Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers to share power with the President and his deputy.

