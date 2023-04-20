Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared Azimio Leader Raila Odinga as the number one enemy of Kenya.

Speaking in Kilifi County, Gachagua ruled out any talks with Raila Odinga’s Azimio outside Parliament.

He said there will be no talks outside Parliament, adding that the government will only operate within the confines of the law.

The DP criticised the Opposition led by Raila Odinga for opposing the Bipartisan talks in parliament.

“No discussions outside parliament. There is no problem in Kenya ndio useme Koffi Anan. Wewe ndio shida. Ata akirudi kwa maandamano arudi bora asiharibu mali ya watu,” Gachagua affirmed.

He requested the Opposition to allow them to implement their manifesto.

“Tunauliza ule mzee wa maandamano atuachie nafasi tufanye kazi. Na natolea watu wa kwale kofia sababu ya ujasiri mkubwa kuelewa kwamba uchaguzi umeisha.

“Wale ambao walipata, walipata wale hawakupata pole. Sasa wale wengine wa kutupa mawe na kuweka sufuria kichwani na kuharibu mali ya watu Kwale mkasema hamtaki upuzi,” he said.

This comes barely days after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance announced that they would not take part in a parliamentary bi-partisan negotiation process.

“We remain committed to an extra-parliamentary dialogue that is honest, transparent, meaningful, and bipartisan in conception and execution. Our members of parliament in both houses shall not be a party to any other process and particularly not the one proposed in the motion by Kenya Kwanza,” Kalonzo announced.

