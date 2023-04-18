Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has portrayed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a man who is hungry for power and can do anything to achieve that selfish agenda.

In an interview with Inooro on Sunday, Gachagua revealed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga demanded half of the cabinet secretaries, ambassadorial, and PS slots so he can call off the weekly mass action.

Gachagua said the demand was conveyed by US President Joe Biden’s home Senator Christopher Coons.

The Delaware Senator who is not new to Kenyan political deal-making met both Raila and Gachagua when President William Ruto was out of the country.

“I reminded Coon that after Joe Biden won America’s Presidential election and following former President Donald Trump’s protests that turned chaotic, Biden did not sit down with Trump to deliberate on a handshake,” Gachagua said in the interview.

The DP said he told the US senator that giving Raila an audience to discuss a power-sharing formula would defeat the purpose of holding Kenya’s costly elections after every five years.

“Kenya’s elections cost Sh30 billion and it would be futile to hold elections every year only to discuss about power sharing, I told the Senator that instead of engaging in a costly affair after every five years, we would better then sit down with Raila to discuss who to get what position,” he said.

