Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 14, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would have been the fifth President if he heeded his advice on plans of rigging the August 9, 2022, presidential election by IEBC.

Kanchory, in his explosive book, Why Baba Is Not The 5th, Raila brushed aside his details that the electoral commission was in an early poll rigging scheme.

The lawyer writes that Raila was so confident that he would win August 9, 2022, polls that he could not stomach any suggestions to the contrary, including the information about plans to steal the elections.

“I shall never forget the day Baba practically told Governor Charity Ngilu and me off when we tried to warn him that the electoral body had laid down an elaborate rigging plot against him,” Kanchory writes.

“Our warning that there was a skewed deployment of partisan returning officers and a plan to use defective Kiems kits to suppress voter turnout in Azimio strongholds fell on deaf ears.”

The writer reveals how they arranged with Ngilu to meet Raila at Serena Hotel on July 10, 2022, to reveal to him how the IEBC had allegedly plans to rig the elections.

During the six-hour meeting, Kanchory says, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed-who had joined them, kept “dismissing our concerns as baseless”.

“Despite our endeavors, governor Ngilu and I were unable to convince Baba that we faced an unfavourable and even hostile IEBC and that the proposed exclusion of the printed register of votes would be used to our disadvantage,” he writes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST