Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 21, 2024 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, held a successful meeting in Murang’a County despite police terming the meeting illegal on Wednesday.

During the well-attended meeting, Raila, who has long been named Mr. Kitendawili, which is the Swahili word for a riddle, used a riddle to pass a message to his enthusiastic supporters led by former Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria.

“Kitendawili, Kitendawili.. Kuona anaona lakini kusikia hasikii ila kwa kigogo. Huyo ni nani?” he asked.

The crowd gave several responses which the ODM leader said were wrong.

“Mmeshindwa. Jibu ni yule mnyama anaitwa burukenge (You have failed. The answer is the animal called the monitor lizard),” Raila said.

He went ahead to explain the riddle to his audience, noting that the monitor lizard is a look-alike of the crocodile.

“He can see but he can’t hear or listen until he is beaten. These guys want to be canned so they can listen,” he said.

The leader’s use of riddles is among the attributes that have made him a popular political figure as he skillfully deploys them in explaining complex issues of governance.

Raila also uses riddles to attack his opponents and even entertain the masses to break the monotony of political speeches.

The Kenyan DAILY POST