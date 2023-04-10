Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to recognize President William Ruto as the Head of State before any talks between the government and the opposition.

Speaking in a church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday, Gachagua said that the government will not recognize Raila until he declares that William Ruto is the legitimate President.

“Before we can even agree to talk to him, he must first acknowledge in public that William Ruto is the president of Kenya… How do you talk to somebody who doesn’t recognize your legitimacy? Tell your MPs, because they are elected, to talk to ours,” Gachagua said.

“But us, we cannot talk to Raila. On what grounds? Who is he in Kenya? He is just an ordinary citizen. But if he has his issues, let him come and we listen to him. But we cannot have an engagement with Raila Odinga because who is he in Kenya? He is not elected by anybody.” Gachagua added.

Last week, Ruto said he is open to talks with Raila Odinga and urged the opposition leader to suspend his weekly demos and come to the table.

Raila honored Ruto’s call and suspended the demos and he has even formed a team that will engage with Ruto’s team to come up with the solutions raised by Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST