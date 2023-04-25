Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 25, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, is refreshing his body in Dubai in preparation for the resumption of demonstrations next week.

On Sunday, Raila through Azimo National Executive Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya announced the resumption of demos on May 2 to pressurise the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to address the issues of the high cost of living and electoral injustice.

On Tuesday, Raila sent a message to his supporters while holidaying in the city of gold and quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill who said, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”

“Good Morning! I want you to remember what Winston Churchill once said: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.” I wish you all a courageous day!,” Raila wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila Odinga seems to be encouraging his supporters to turn up for demos in large numbers to force President William Ruto‘s government to address the issues raised.

