Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna has rubbished the threats by Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, to report former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Wednesday, Ichung’wah said he will invite the ICC to monitor the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party activities in the country.

But speaking on Thursday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, said Raila Odinga doesn’t fear going to ICC and urged Ichung’wah to write to The Hague-based court.

Sifuna termed ICC a useless court that refused to jail President William Ruto who was accused of committing crimes against humanity during the 2007-2008 post-election violence.

“One thing I truly admire about these Kenya Kwanza clowns like Ichungwa is their audacity. Who are you scaring with ICC? Write all the letters you want.

“If Ruto got away with all the overwhelming evidence that court will never jail anyone. Andika barua nitakupea stamp,” Sifuna stated.

