Sunday, April 2, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has clarified the claims that he has postponed anti-government demonstrations slated for Monday, April 3, 2023.

In an update via Twitter on Sunday, Raila denounced the statement terming it fake, and accused the government of generating it.

“Ignore the fake news from the usual detractors, we are going to have a mega demonstration on Monday as earlier communicated,” Raila stated.

According to the fake statement, Raila had decided after consulting religious leaders, the international community, and close family members.

“It has been noted and agreed that the violence and vandalism experienced previously is not in line with what I want for this country. As a statesman and a patriot, my legacy is built on the foundation of democratic freedom, peace, love, and unity,” the fake statement read in part.

The denounced statement also claimed that Raila was seeking an alternative in pushing President William Ruto to meet his demands.

“It is in this period that I find it fit and favorable to call on all Kenyans to exercise peace as we fall back to restrategize on alternative measures that will pile pressure on the government to bring down the cost of living, reform, and transform the key institutions that are charged with protecting and advancing our democracy to strengthen our nation,” the statement added.

