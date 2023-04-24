Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Governor has asked the government to deal ruthlessly with Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of urging over 59 members of his church fast to death and burying their bodies at Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

In a tweet on Monday, Kakamega County Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, said there is no difference between the followers of Pastor Mackenzie and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President William Ruto’s supporters since they follow the leaders without thinking.

He also said the followers of Pastor Ezekiel and Pastor Owuor are not different from Mackenzie’s followers.

“If you subscribe to these rules; Rule no 1: Baba is always right Rule no 2: Baba is never wrong Rule no 3: If in doubt, refer to rule No. 1 above. Know that you are in a cult. It does not matter whether this Baba is Pastor Paul Mackenzie, Pastor Ezekiel, Raila, Ruto or Prophet Owour,” Savula wrote on his Twitter page.

