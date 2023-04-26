Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga recorded a huge win yesterday minutes after the bipartisan talks between the former Prime Minister and President William Ruto collapsed.

This is after the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu clarified that her office does not have any coalition agreement linking Kenya Union Party and Jubilee Party to Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Nderitu stated that she is committed to the institutionalization of the political parties and coalitions, and would communicate facts based on the law.

“Reference is made to the above subject matter and the letter received on April 2, 2023, regarding the status of the coalition agreement between Kenya Union Party, Jubilee Party, and Kenya Kwanza Coalition.”

“The office has no official record of any coalition agreement that involves Kenya Union Party, Jubilee Party, and Kenya Kwanza Coalition,” read the statement in part.

The ruling came just a few minutes after bipartisan talks between Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza collapsed after they failed to agree on the inclusion of Adan Keynan of Jubilee and David Pkosing of KUP in the bipartisan team.

Kenya Kwanza has proposed Keynan to be part of their team in the bipartisan talks; something that Azimio has vehemently opposed. On the other hand, Azimio picked Pkosing to be part of their team, but Kenya Kwanza has opposed.

But as it turns out, both Keynan and Pkosing are members of the Azimio coalition.

