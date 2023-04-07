Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is done playing nice with traitors who have crossed over to President William Ruto’s side.

This is after he ordered the ejection of nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege as Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

This was confirmed by KANU Party official Frederick Okang’o, who noted that the decision was reached during the Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group Meeting that was held in Machakos County yesterday.

Sabina’s demotion comes after Raila recommended a change in the law in order to discipline rebellious leaders.

Sabina had long been castigated for declaring her support for the Kenya Kwanza administration during her visit to the State House on January 28, 2023.

In the meeting, Sabina called on citizens to support Ruto and back Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as Mount Kenya’s Kingpin.

However, while addressing the Azimio PG meeting, Raila accused Sabina and her ilk, among them Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, and others who crossed to support Ruto of political betrayal.

“Review and recommend changes in the law that will entrench party discipline and fidelity by requiring MPs who cross party lines after elections to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate,” Raila stated.

In the recommendations for the Bipartisan Committee, Raila noted that the law should be changed to allow political parties to discipline rogue members.

Raila wants powers to replace nominated MPs who crossed party lines to support another coalition or political party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.